Honor's Magic Watch 2 promises sleep tracking and a week of battery life

Honor

Huawei's got a new smartwatch, though this time the wearable is coming from its Honor subsidiary rather than directly from the Chinese tech giant itself. While not the flashiest timepiece, the new watch does look to offer yet another rival to the Apple Watch.

Called the Magic Watch 2, the new smartwatch promises up to a week of battery life on its smaller 42mm version with the battery jumping to up to 14 days on the larger 46mm version. Both watches are powered by Huawei's Kirin A1 chip, have 15 fitness modes for tracking your workout and can take calls over Bluetooth when near your phone.

Sleep tracking is also part of the new wearable, with the company claiming that the Magic Watch 2 can "precisely track and diagnose 6 common types of sleep disorders and provide over 200 corresponding suggestions tailored to your sleeping habit" to help you sleep better.

The built-in heart rate monitor can also function around the clock, sending you an alert if your heart "goes above or below normal levels."

Honor

On the specs side of things, the 46mm Watch has a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen while the 42mm has a 1.2-inch AMOLED display. Both will be available in multiple colors, pack GPS and are water-resistant up to 5 ATM, or around 165 feet (50 meters).

According to TechRadar, the Magic Watch is powered by Huawei's own software and not running a version of Google's Wear OS, so it remains to be seen if there will be any third-party app support.

The new watches go on sale starting on Dec. 12 in a host of European, Middle East and Asian countries including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Thailand and Singapore. Pricing will start at €179 (roughly $197 USD) for the 42mm and €189 (roughly $208 USD) for the 46mm.