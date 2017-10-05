On Wednesday at the San Francisco Jazz Center, Google held an event announcing the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. And while there was a lot of talk about what the Pixel 2 could do, we felt like we didn't get a good solid look at either phone.
To remedy this, we gathered a bunch of photos taken by CNET Senior Photographer James Martin. Hopefully these pictures will give you a better idea of what the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL actually look like as well as some subtle differences between them.
