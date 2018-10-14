Here's what photos from the Pixel 3 camera look like

Sarah Tew/CNET

We're still working on our full review of Google's recently announced Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, but in the meantime, we wanted to showcase exactly what its camera is capable of. Last year's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL had fantastic cameras, and Google claims that this year's update is even better, in part because of its continued confidence in its single rear camera.

But as anyone who follows along with our camera comparisons knows, you never really know what a phone's camera is capable of until you start testing it in the real world. We'll continue to update this post as we take even more photos with the Pixel 3, so come back for additional dog photos, low-light shots and more.

Portrait mode vs. no portrait mode

Enlarge Image Lynn La / CNET

Enlarge Image Lynn La / CNET

Zoom vs. no zoom

Enlarge Image Lynn La / CNET

Enlarge Image Lynn La / CNET

Standard selfie vs. wide-angle selfie

Enlarge Image Lynn La / CNET

Enlarge Image Lynn La / CNET

Low-light photos, from pizza to parkways

Enlarge Image Lynn La / CNET

Lynn La / CNET

Lynn La / CNET

Enlarge Image Lynn La / CNET

Enlarge Image Lynn La / CNET

Lynn La/CNET

Lynn La/CNET





The coffee photo test

Lynn La / CNET

Now playing: Watch this: Pixel 3 and 3 XL: CNET editors react

Read now: Hands-on with the Pixel 3 and 3 XL

Read next: Pixel 3 vs. iPhone XS vs. Galaxy S9