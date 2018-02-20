Roberto Machado Noa/Getty

If you're a resident of Atlanta, Dallas and Waco, Texas, get ready to strap in for 5G.

AT&T on Tuesday said that it would connect the three cities to its mobile 5G network by the end of the year. The three cities are part of a dozen markets that are supposed to get 5G from AT&T this year.

The announcement marks a small step toward the reality of 5G -- the next generation of wireless technology that promises heightened speeds, superior responsiveness and better coverage. 5G is seen as the foundational technology for other areas like self-driving cars and streaming virtual reality, and it starts with these early deployments.

AT&T has said that the first 5G devices this year will be "pucks," or mobile hot spots. The first 5G-capable phones are slated to come early next year. The company added that it expects to announce additional cities to get 5G in the coming months.

AT&T is just the latest carrier to make big promises when it comes to 5G. T-Mobile has vowed to create a nationwide mobile 5G network by 2020, and Sprint says it plans to have its nationwide 5G network up by early 2019. Verizon, meanwhile, is testing 5G as a broadband replacement service this year.

As for the AT&T launch cities, Dallas is an obvious choice since it's the headquarters of AT&T. Atlanta is another logical pick because it still houses most of the company's wireless operations. Waco, about 100 miles south of Dallas, is a surprising choice given it's not part of the AT&T's list of "5G Evolution" markets, its confusing name for cities that the infrastructure for higher wireless speeds -- even if they don't qualify as actual 5G.

Here's a list of the "5G Evolution" markets: Atlanta; Austin; Boston; Bridgeport, Connecticut; Buffalo, New York; Chicago; Fresno, California; Greenville, South Carolina; Hartford, Connecticut; Houston; Indianapolis; Los Angeles; Louisville; Memphis; Nashville; New Orleans; Oklahoma City; Pittsburgh; San Antonio; San Diego; San Francisco; Tulsa; and Sacramento, California.