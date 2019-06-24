Screenshot Clifford Colby/CNET

Accio galleons! Harry Potter: Wizards Unite brought in $1.1 million on its launch weekend, Sensor Tower said Monday, and is predicted to make $10 million within a month. The game added 3 million players after launching Thursday. On its first day, it made $300,000.

By comparison, Pokemon Go -- made by the same company, Niantic, made $28 million in its first four days and $206 million within a month, mobile apps analytics firm Sensor Tower said.

Most of the spending on Harry Potter: Wizards Unite came from US players, at 88%, followed by the UK, at 8%. The game has yet to launch in Japan and South Korea, but it's already the No. 1 iPhone app by downloads across 28 other countries.

The Harry Potter: Wizards Unite augmented reality game, out now in the US, relies on your phone's GPS. Using your phone, you move around the physical world while interacting with AR objects, beasts, points of interest and other wizards and witches on the game map.

The game was first announced in 2017 and comes from WB Games San Francisco and Niantic under the Portkey Games label.