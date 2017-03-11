Rare as they are in today's handsets, the enduring physical keyboard still pops up from time to time on a mobile phone. And with good reason -- for some users, there's nothing quite like pecking out an email or text on a keyboard.

Whether it's the efficiency of feeling those letters underneath your fingers, or the satisfying click-clacking sound you hear while typing, there are many reasons to remain loyal to the all-mighty QWERTY. Below, we rounded up some of the best messaging devices that let your fingers fly. Not surprisingly, many of these phones are from BlackBerry, which is known for its beloved physical keyboard.

Hoping to breathe new life into its company, BlackBerry recently unveiled the KeyOne at MWC 2017. Though it retains that signature keyboard, the phone also has some modern features too, like a 4.5-inch display, a shortcut key that can open Google Voice Search and an onscreen tab. Read the full KeyOne hands-on.

Though the keyboard is a bit smaller than we prefer, the Classic couples a comfortable, accurate keyboard with an attractive design that's sure to please BlackBerry enthusiasts. Support for Android apps will please the rest of us, too. Read the full Classic review.

Though it doesn't have any of the bells and whistles of a modern device, the Xpression 2 delivers a QWERTY keyboard for super cheap. In addition to its bottom-barrel price, it has excellent call quality. Read the full Xpression 2 review.



Though it flaunts an awkward square design, the Passport has useful software tools like BlackBerry Assistant and Blend, a speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor. Its touch-sensitive keyboard comes with a handful of nifty gesture controls as well. Read the full Passport review.

With its slim profile and 3.1-inch OLED display, the Q10 is available worldwide, and merges a modern and sleek aesthetic with BlackBerry's top-notch portrait keyboard. Shaped with concave ridges, its thoughtful design is intuitive, tactically comfortable and satisfying. Read the full Q10 review.