Great last-minute Father's Day gifts

Time is running out. Father's Day arrives this Sunday, June 16, which means your gift-procurement window is closing rapidly. Indeed, if Dad lives far away and you're hoping to have something delivered, it's time to act.

Fortunately, many stores are positioned to help last-minute shoppers. Amazon Prime subscribers can, of course, get two-day shipping on most items -- possibly even one-day shipping, which would theoretically give you until Friday to pick a gift.

Walmart, meanwhile, offers free two-day shipping on orders of $35 or more, and there's always the in-store pickup option as well.

Below I've rounded up some Father's Day gift ideas you still have time to get. And if you act fast, you may still have time to choose from the Cheapskate's best Father's Day gifts as well.

Nikka Coffey Malt Whiskey: $55 and up Available at Drizly Nikka Whatever Dad's libation of preference, you can get it delivered same-day via Drizly, which works with local liquor shops. This particular whiskey is one I'm suddenly hearing mentioned all over the place, but it's just one example of the kind of spirit you can get for dear old Dad. See at Drizly

Apple Watch: $199 and up Available at Amazon and Walmart Apple If Dad owns an iPhone, the Apple Watch is just about the perfect companion. It handles messaging, heart-rate monitoring, exercise tracking and tons more. Oh, yeah, it tells time, too. The price to beat right now is $199 for Apple Watch Series 3 38mm (with black or white sport band), or the slightly larger 42mm model for $229. The link below will take you to Walmart's product page, but you can also get the Apple Watch Series for $199 at Amazon. You can class up this gift by adding something like a Milanese watch band for $12. While you're at it, look at all the other inexpensive Apple Watch accessories you can get for Dad. See at Walmart All current Apple Watch sales

Echo smart speaker: $65 Available at Amazon Ben Fox Rubin/CNET It's not even Prime Day, and Amazon is already running one of the best Echo deals to date. At $65, the full-size smart speaker is a whopping 35% off. Of course, Dad doesn't have to know that. He'll just know that you got him an attractive, nice-sounding speaker loaded with Alexa smarts. That price is good on all three fabric-cover colors; you can also get one of the wood finishes for $20 more. See at Amazon Amazon Echo review

Tickets to an escape room: Around $30 per person Available locally and online Zsolt Dobak, licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 4.0 Escape rooms are a blast, and should appeal to any dad's puzzle-loving nature. Bring a group and try to find all the clues and solve all the puzzles before time runs out. Most rooms are themed -- mad scientist, cold-war spies, zombies run amok and so on -- and tickets usually run around $30 per person. Below I've included a link to national chain Escape the Room, but you can also hit up Groupon, and you should find package deals for any number of rooms in your area. Better yet, call the business directly and ask if they'll give you the same deal they're advertising on Groupon. It's a much better option for them, and you'll still get a discount. See at Escape the Room

Wivic 4-in-1 128GB flash drive: $19.93 with code Available on Amazon Wivic With its Lightning connector at one end and USB/Micro-USB hybrid connector at the other, this high-capacity drive works with just about any device Dad owns. There's even a USB-C adapter to accommodate his latest and greatest hardware. The $19.93 price is yours when you click the on-page 5%-off coupon and then apply promo code BWD3ZF88 at checkout. See at Amazon

CBS All Access gift card: $25 and up Available at Walmart Walmart Total nepotism play, here. (CNET is owned by CBS.) But that doesn't change the fact that Dad would almost certainly enjoy new shows like Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight and The Twilight Zone, plus a massive library of old ones like MacGyver and Taxi. A $25 gift card would be good for four full months of the service (at the $5.99-per-month, limited-commercials rate). See at Walmart

Watch this space for more last-minute gift ideas as Father's Day gets closer!

