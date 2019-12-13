Google's RCS texting arrives Monday to bring some iMessage features to Android

Angela Lang/CNET

Google's Rich Communications Service (RCS) text messaging is arriving Monday, Dec. 16, the company has said. The news was revealed in a tweet Thursday by Sanaz Ahari, director of product management for Google's communications services. The texting update will finally bring iMessage-like features to Android users.

"Hi everyone! RCS is now available to all users in US as of Monday," the tweet, spotted earlier by Pocket Lint, said. "Make sure to update both Messages and Carrier Services."

Google announced last month the service would be coming. It'll include chat over Wi-Fi, read receipts, typing indicators, sending and receiving high-resolution images and videos, group chat naming and adding or removing people from group chats.

"These are table stakes features," Ahari said in a November interview with CNET. "It's a very important step in the right direction."

In October, all four big US carriers also announced forming the Cross Carrier Messaging Initiative, which will use RCS to make text messages as smart as iMessage. Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint said they hoped to accelerate adoption of the technology.