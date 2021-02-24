Google's Pixel 5A may have been leaked

Steve Hemmerstoffer/OnLeaks x Voice

The next flagship phone from Google may have been leaked online Monday, with a post on Voice showing images and details reportedly of the Pixel 5A. The phone will reportedly sport a 6.2-inch OLED FHD+ display like the Pixel 4A 5G, with a dual-lens camera on the rear and a punch-hole front-facing camera.

The phone will reportedly be taller and less wide than the Pixel 4A 5G, the report from leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer said, and will include a 3.5mm headphone jack and rear fingerprint sensor.

The specs leaked show that so far, the Pixel 5A will be very similar to the devices Google launched in 2020. In a Wednesday update, Hemmerstoffer uploaded a video to YouTube that offered a 360-degree, mock-up view of the reported device. You can check out the rendering below.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.