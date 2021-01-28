Google will soon allow gambling apps in the US Play Store

Google

Android users in the US will soon gain access to betting and gambling apps through the Play Store, Google announced Thursday. As of March 1, online casino games, sports betting, lotteries and daily fantasy sports apps will be allowed in certain states.

You can see a complete list of what types of gambling apps are allowed in each state on Google's support website.

"We allow real-money gambling apps, ads related to real-money gambling and daily fantasy sports apps that meet certain requirements," Google's support page now says.

To be eligible, app makers must complete a gambling application form, comply with state and country laws where the app is being used and have a valid gambling license for each state or country it wants to operate in. These apps must be rated adult only and display information about responsible gambling.

Apps must also ensure they prevent minors from being able to use the app, and the app cannot be a paid app on Google Play or use Google Play in-app billing.

Gambling and betting apps are also available in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Romania, Spain, Sweden and the UK.