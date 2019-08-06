Google Voice is getting rid of a voicemail feature due to robocalls

Google

Google will apparently be removing a Google Voice feature over carriers' efforts to fight robocalls.

In a message shared on Twitter by journalist Brian Krebs, the company has seemingly begun alerting users that by the end of the week it will no longer support the "get voicemail by message" feature that automatically transcribes voicemails and texts them to your phone.

According to the email, Google says that "certain carriers are blocking the delivery of these messages because they are automated and, at times, contain transcripts resulted from unsolicited robocalls."

The company says that because it can "no longer ensure these messages will be delivered" it has decided to shut down the feature. The change, which doesn't require anything to be down on the user's end, began going into effect this week and is expected to "be fully deployed by 9 August 2019."

Those who use the feature will still be able to get voicemails sent via email. You also will be able to see transcripts in the iOS, Android and web Google Voice apps.

