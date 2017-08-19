CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Google brings video previews to search results on phones

In Google's Android app and in Chrome for Android you'll now have an idea of what's in a clip before you bother playing it.

Mobile Apps
Video snippets in Google

You'll now be able to see what you're getting into.

Google

That video there on your screen, the one demanding to be watched -- is it basically just gonna eat a few minutes of your life for no good reason?

That's the question Google wants to help you answer with a new search feature in its mobile app for Android and its Chrome browser for Android.

Now, if you do a Google search on your phone in either the app or Chrome, results in the video section will show not a static thumbnail image, but a snippet of the clip. The idea is to help you decide if you should click to the video or not. After all, more and more of the content we ingest online is taking the form of short film clips.

Google started rolling out the change on Friday and said the feature would be available more widely next week. The snippets play only if you're on a Wi-Fi connection, so they shouldn't affect data fees from your phone company.

What's that you say? Autoplay videos make you wanna scream? Relax (and don't scream); Google says you can simply turn off this feature by way of the settings menu in the Google app or in Chrome.

More stories

Next Article: These women want to fix cybersecurity’s massive gender gap
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF