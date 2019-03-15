Google's Gboard for iOS can speak a few more languages this week. Version 1.42 of the keyboard app, released Thursday, added translation support for more than 100 new languages, including Thai and Mongolian.
Once you update the app, Gboard will automatically detect the language you're typing or pasting in and offer a translation in the suggestion bar. The translation feature is available on iOS 9 and up for iPhones and iPads.
The translation feature has been available on Gboard for Android since 2017. To date, Gboard has language support for almost 700 languages.
Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
AirPods vs. Galaxy Buds: We pit Samsung's new wireless headphones against the AirPods.
Everything we know about the Pixel 4 and 4 XL: Keep tabs on the rumors about Google's upcoming marquee phones.
Discuss: Google updates Gboard for iOS, adds translation support for 103 languages
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.