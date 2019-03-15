CNET también está disponible en español.

Google updates Gboard for iOS, adds translation support for 103 languages

iOS users finally get Gboard's translate feature -- almost two years after it came to Android.

Google's Gboard for iOS can speak a few more languages this week. Version 1.42 of the keyboard app, released Thursday, added translation support for more than 100 new languages, including Thai and Mongolian.

Once you update the app, Gboard will automatically detect the language you're typing or pasting in and offer a translation in the suggestion bar. The translation feature is available on iOS 9 and up for iPhones and iPads.

The translation feature has been available on Gboard for Android since 2017. To date, Gboard has language support for almost 700 languages.  

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

