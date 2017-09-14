Phones

Google teases Pixel 2 announcement date for October 4

You can expect to see Google's Pixel 2 on October 4, the company hinted.

The season for phone announcements is upon us, and Google is jumping in.

A page from Google teases "Thinking about changing phones?" with a blank space and a date set for October 4. It's exactly one year from when the company announced its first flagship phone, the Pixel and the Pixel XL.

The Pixel 2 is the anticipated sequel to Google's hardware debut, with rumors spreading that the new phone will have a squeezable frame. Google is hinting at what its new device will have with its "Ask More" campaign, including a video the search engine giant released on Thursday morning. Some rhetorical questions the video asked included:

  • What's wrong with my phone's battery

  • Why is my phone always out of storage

  • Why does my phone take so many blurry photos?

  • Why doesn't my phone understand me?

  • Why can't my phone update itself?

  • Why is my smartphone so dumb?

For now, we'll have to wait until October 4 to find out what Google means with all its questions. Google did not respond to a request for comment.

