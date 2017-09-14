Google teases Pixel 2 announcement date for October 4

The season for phone announcements is upon us, and Google is jumping in.

A page from Google teases "Thinking about changing phones?" with a blank space and a date set for October 4. It's exactly one year from when the company announced its first flagship phone, the Pixel and the Pixel XL.

The Pixel 2 is the anticipated sequel to Google's hardware debut, with rumors spreading that the new phone will have a squeezable frame. Google is hinting at what its new device will have with its "Ask More" campaign, including a video the search engine giant released on Thursday morning. Some rhetorical questions the video asked included:

What's wrong with my phone's battery

Why is my phone always out of storage

Why does my phone take so many blurry photos?

Why doesn't my phone understand me?

Why can't my phone update itself?

Why is my smartphone so dumb?

For now, we'll have to wait until October 4 to find out what Google means with all its questions. Google did not respond to a request for comment.