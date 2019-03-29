Google takes down gay conversion app from Play Store

NurPhoto/Getty Images

After a month of lobbying by the gay rights community, Google removed a controversial app that promoted conversion therapy from its Play Store Thursday. The app was called and created by Living Hope Ministries, a Christian group that seeks "sexual and relational wholeness through a more intimate relationship with Jesus Christ."

"After consulting with outside advocacy groups, reviewing our policies, and making sure we had a thorough understanding of the app and its relation to conversion therapy, we've decided to remove it from the Play Store, consistent with other app stores," a Google spokesperson said in an email.

Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign, wasn't immediately available for comment, but told Bloomberg that Google's (and other platforms') decision to remove the app is an important step to protect LGBTQ youth.

Living Hope Ministries didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple pulled the app last December after a gay rights organization, Truth Wins Out, petitioned for its removal. Amazon and Microsoft followed suit. After Apple took down the ministry's app, one of the church's members penned an open letter to Tim Cook in defense of the ministry. "Walker" spoke about his experience with the church and denied Truth Wins Out's accusations.

