Google Search puts AR dinosaurs in your backyard

As 3D objects become more searchable on phones, Googling up an animal to drop into your home is becoming a thing. The latest augmented reality object to pop up: dinosaurs.

Searching for things via Google Search and putting them in your home using AR has been possible since last year, but Google's been making updates to its AR catalog in 2020. Google added anatomical, biological and NASA models in the spring, and 10 dinosaurs will be added to the mix Tuesday as part of a partnership with Universal, Amblin and Ludia. Universal's next movie in the Jurassic World series will resume filming soon in the UK, aiming for a 2021 release.

Making the dinosaurs appear requires an AR-compatible iPhone, iPad or Android phone (check this story for details) and search needs to happen in Google's app, an Android browser, or Safari or Chrome on iOS. The dinosaurs can be shrunken down or placed full-size. They're available now, but remember to keep your phone's browser in mobile instead of desktop mode if you're searching on iOS.

The 10 dinosaurs you can search for right now are: Tyrannosaurus rex, velociraptor, triceratops, spinosaurus, stegosaurus, brachiosaurus, ankylosaurus, dilophosaurus, pteranodon and parasaurolophus.

The dinosaurs can be recorded in video clips, too, if you use Google's AR capture tools or iOS screen recording.

