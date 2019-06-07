CNET también está disponible en español.

Google reportedly says Huawei ban is a US national security risk

It told the Trump administration Huawei's OS would be more likely to get hacked, according to the Financial Times.

Google wants to be made exempt from the US ban on Huawei, a report said.

Google apparently warned the Trump administration that its Huawei ban could endanger US national security.

The search giant's senior executives are pushing for an exemption from the Huawei blacklisting, which basically banned US companies from doing business with the Chinese company, the Financial Times reported Thursday.

Neither Google nor Huawei immediately responded to requests for comment.

