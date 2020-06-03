CNET también está disponible en español.

Google removes app that helped eliminate Chinese apps from phones

Remove Chinese Apps was suspended for going against the search giant's Deceptive Behavior Policy.

Motorola Edge Plus

An app called Remove Chinese Apps was itself removed from the Play Store. 

 Sarah Tew

Google has reportedly pulled an app from the Play Store designed to find and remove Chinese apps from people's phones. An app from India called Remove Chinese Apps was suspended for violating Google's Deceptive Behavior Policy, which, in part, bans apps that "mislead users into removing or disabling third-party apps." Gadgets 360 earlier reported the news. 

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but OneTouch AppLabs, the maker of Remove China Apps, tweeted about the removal from Google Play on Tuesday.