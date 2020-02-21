Google removes 600 apps from Play Store due to disruptive ads

Xiomara Blanco/CNET

Ads aren't fun, especially when their being served up by an app that's not even in use. This form of advertising is prohibited by Google, and the search giant just banned some developers for it.

Google removed nearly 600 apps from its Play Store, according to a blog posted on Thursday. It says developers of the software violated the company's disruptive ads policy and disallowed interstitial policy. The developers have also been banned from Google's AdMob and Ad Manager platforms.

The Android maker defines disruptive ads as "ads that are displayed to users in unexpected ways, including impairing or interfering with the usability of device functions." An example of this is when someone is calling another person on the phone and an ad for an app pops up. Google says it found these kinds of apps by developing a machine-learning based approach.