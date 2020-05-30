Google postpones Android 11 beta event amid protests in the US

Angela Lang/CNET

Google said late Friday it's postponing a virtual event that had been planned for next week, where the search giant was set to unveil the newest version of its Android mobile operating system.

The company didn't give a specific reason for the delay, but suggested the postponement may be due to protests taking place across the country. People have gathered in cities including Oakland, Atlanta and New York in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minnesota who died in police custody.

We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. We'll be back with more on Android 11, soon. — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) May 30, 2020

"We are excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate," Google said in a tweet.

The event, which was scheduled for June 3, was slated to feature keynote addresses from Android's vice president of engineering, Dave Burke, and senior director of product management Stephanie Cuthbertson.

Google did not give a new date for the event.