Google Pixel 4A renders show hole-punch front camera, headphone jack

Google's Pixel 3A was praised earlier this year for offering impressive features for a much cheaper price than its flagship sibling. As 2020 nears it appears the search giant may be following the same path with the Pixel 4, prepping to introduce a new Pixel 4A next year.

The latest renders of the rumored phone come courtesy of leaker OnLeaks and Indian tech website 91Mobiles. According to the site, Google's Pixel 4A will feature a hole-punch front camera, a bigger display of 5.7 or 5.8-inches on the regular 4a (compared to 5.6-inches on the 3A) and thinner bezels.

And here comes my last late #Christmas gift in form of your very first and early look at the #Google #Pixel4a!

It is unclear if Project Soli, the gesture controls Google highlighted on the Pixel 4 line, will carry over to the 4A especially given the limited bezel design.

Around back is supposedly a matte finish and a traditional fingerprint sensor with a block in the corner devoted to the rear camera. It is similarly unknown if the 4A will have two rear cameras like the Pixel 4 or if this presumably cheaper variant will only have one sensor.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or 765 processor is rumored to be under the hood, along with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. It is not known if the phone will be the first Pixel to support 5G, but it does appear to have a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top, showing that at least one bit of legacy of tech will make its way into a phone in 2020.

Last year's Pixel 3A arrived at Google's I/O developer conference, making the 2020 conference a possible spot for when the Pixel 4A may appear. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.