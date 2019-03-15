Google jumps on the foldable phone bandwagon, files patent

Google

Samsung's Galaxy Fold made a splash at Unpacked in February. Since then, more foldable phones have been unveiled as companies grab at the latest phone trend.

Google may be looking to toss its hat in the foldable ring, according to a patent application discovered by Patently Mobile on Tuesday. While a patent application doesn't mean anything is set in stone, it does mean Google is at least thinking about a foldable device.

The patent, published in December, describes the device like so: "[a] foldable display of a computing device includes a back stiffening layer, a transparent frontplate layer, a transparent cover window layer, and an OLED display layer disposed between the back stiffening layer and the transparent frontplate layer."

Several sketches included in the patent show a device that seems to fold like a book or wallet. Another sketch shows the device folded in a "Z" shape.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

