Google is tracking your purchases through Gmail

Google is keeping a list of your online purchases thanks to confirmation emails being sent to your Gmail account.

As discovered by CNBC, Gmail users can click to see a list of their transactions, which goes back at least five years.

"Only you can see your purchases," Google says on the page. "Google protects your privacy and security."

While Google outlines how to delete the transactions in three steps, it took a little more than that when we tried out the process.

Corinne Reichert/CNET

To delete something, you can click on a purchase, which will bring up an itemized list of everything you bought in that transaction. You can then click the i button for information, and then on "where's this from?"

Google will tell you if the purchase was found in your Gmail, after which you can either click "got it" or "view email". It will then take you to your Gmail account, load the email, and you can delete it entirely.

The transaction will only then disappear from your purchase history.

Google says it also tracks purchases via orders placed using Google services such as Google Express and the Google Play Store, as well as through the Google Assistant.

A Google spokesperson said the page is to help people view and keep track of their purchases, bookings, and subscriptions.

"We don't use any information from your Gmail messages to serve you ads, and that includes the email receipts and confirmations shown on the Purchase page," the spokesperson added in a statement on Friday night.

The search giant has been making a bigger push into online shopping, this week revamping its Shopping hub to allow people to shop directly from Google itself.

Later this year, Google will also enable people to purchase products seen in YouTube videos like makeup tutorials.

First published at 4:51 p.m. PT on May 17.

Updated at 5:47 p.m. PT: Adds Google's response.