Google hints 'something big' coming Pixel on May 7

Google and Marvel partnered up yesterday to bring the members of the Avengers team to your Pixel. Available now, you can download AR stickers of the superhero cast, which includes new members like Captain Marvel and Thor. With the AR pack, you can "interact" with the characters and take photos and video with them through your phone's camera.

The campaign aligns with the premiere of the Avengers: Endgame on April 26. The movie is part of the popular Marvel franchise and is slated to be one of the highest grossing movies in the world. But the partnership hints something else is brewing over at Google, too. On its splash page to promote the AR stickers, Google hinted that "something big" will happen to the Pixel universe on May 7. (You can check out Google's promo video below as well.)

Google is kicking off its annual developers conference, Google I/O, on May 7. We're not sure what exactly this surprise will be, but some are speculating that this could mean the launch date of the Pixel 3a, a rumored midrange variant of the Pixel 3 flagship. Previous rumors, however, estimate the Pixel 3a's release some time in August. Google did not immediately reply to a request for comment.