Google explains why searching 'the1975..com' shows you your texts

Google says a "language detection bug" led to that weird feature that shows Android users their recent personal texts when typing "the1975..com" in the Google app.

A Reddit user discovered the glitch earlier this week after typing "the1975..com" in the search bar on the default Google Pixel launcher. Owners of other Android devices made by OnePlus, Samsung, LG and Huawei reported seeing the same thing. Some people noted that typing "vizela viagens" into the Google search bar also showed their recent texts.

"We are aware of a language detection bug in the Google Search app for Android which erroneously interpreted certain phrases as a request to view recent text messages," a Google representative said. "A fix for this bug has been implemented and will roll out over the next few days."

You can normally call up a summary of your texts by asking Google to "show me my text messages" in the search bar. Also, you're only able to see your texts this way (both with the glitch and intentionally) if you give the Google app permission to access your messages.