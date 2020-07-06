Google discontinues the Pixel 3a

Angela Lang/CNET

Google is discontinuing the Pixel 3a and 3a XL phones. Google confirmed the news over the weekend, saying it has "sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 3a." The $400 phone is now listed as being out of stock on Google's website.

The Pixel 3a, which launched just last year, is still "available from some partners while supplies last" for those who are still interested in buying the phone, a Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

You can still get the for $800, while the Google Pixel 5 is set to go on sale later this year. The Google Pixel 4a and 4a XL are also rumored to launch.