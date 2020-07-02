Google discontinues the Pixel 3a, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

Google is discontinuing the Pixel 3a and 3a XL phones, according to a report. Google confirmed the news to Android Police Thursday, saying it has "sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 3a." The $400 phone is now listed as being out of stock on Google's website.

The Pixel 3a, which launched just last year, is still available through third-party sellers while their stocks last, Google reportedly said.

You can still get the for $800, while the Google Pixel 5 is set to go on sale later this year. The Google Pixel 4a and 4a XL are also rumored to launch.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.