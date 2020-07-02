CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Ford Bronco teaser NASA's sun time-lapse Comic-Con Funko Pops Prime Video Watch Party iOS 14 preview Cyberpunk 2077
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Google discontinues the Pixel 3a, report says

The lower-cost phone is reportedly not being restocked.

pixel-3a-xl-37

Google has reportedly discontinued the Pixel 3a and 3a XL.

 Angela Lang/CNET

Google is discontinuing the Pixel 3a and 3a XL phones, according to a report. Google confirmed the news to Android Police Thursday, saying it has "sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 3a." The $400 phone is now listed as being out of stock on Google's website.

The Pixel 3a, which launched just last year, is still available through third-party sellers while their stocks last, Google reportedly said.

You can still get the Pixel 4 for $800, while the Google Pixel 5 is set to go on sale later this year. The Google Pixel 4a and 4a XL are also rumored to launch.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More on Google's Pixel phones

Now playing: Watch this: What you should know about the Google Pixel 5
6:22