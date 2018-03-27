Google buys GIF startup Tenor to bulk up image search

Claudia Cruz/CNET

Google wants to make it easier for you to find that perfect GIF.

On Tuesday, the search giant said it's acquiring Tenor, a platform for searching for GIFs on Android, iOS and desktop. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Google will integrate Tenor's library of GIFs into its image search engine, as well as use it to improve other products, like the Gboard mobile keyboard software.

Last month, Tenor CEO David McIntosh reportedly said the company gets 12 billion GIF searches a month.

One service that uses Tenor's platform is Facebook Messenger. Google didn't say what will happen to that relationship, and the search giant didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, Google did say in its announcement that Tenor will keep its separate brand and that Google is "looking forward to investing in their technology and relationships with content and API partners."