Fifty-three nonbinary emoji are coming to Android Q, according to a report from Fast Company Tuesday.
Starting next week, they'll be available on Pixel smartphones first as a beta release, and then will come to Android Q later in the year.
Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Google brings nonbinary emoji to Android Q
