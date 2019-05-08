CNET también está disponible en español.

Google brings nonbinary emoji to Android Q

New options for gender nonconforming emoji are reportedly coming to Android Q.

google-pixel-3a-camera-hardware

Pixels phones will reportedly be the first to get the emoji.

 Screenshot/CNET

Fifty-three nonbinary emoji are coming to Android Q, according to a report from Fast Company Tuesday.

Starting next week, they'll be available on Pixel smartphones first as a beta release, and then will come to Android Q later in the year.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

