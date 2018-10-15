Google Assistant's real-time translation's been limited to Google's Pixel Buds headphones since they launched a year ago. No longer.
Google has rolled out support to any headphones with Google Assistant access built in, such as the Bose QuietComfort 35 II and the Sony WH-1000XM2.
Just pair the headphones with a phone that supports Google Assistant and the latest version of the Google app. And voila! You'll be multilingual mingling in no time.
Discuss: Google real-time translation comes to Bose QuietComfort 35 II and more
