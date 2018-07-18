Esto también se puede leer en español.

Google Assistant will now give you a snapshot of your day

In one consolidated overview, Assistant can pull together info like commute times and scheduled meetings so you can plan your day.

Google Assistant will now pull together curated personal information, like flight times, restaurant reservations, scheduled meetings, expected package deliveries, reminders and more, and lay them out in a single overview you can scroll through. 

Announced on Monday, the new feature will be available on Android and iOS phones starting this week.

Your overviews are updated throughout the day, and you can check for updates by tapping the new icon located in the top right corner of Assistant, which looks like an empty blue inbox. (If you have Assistant in iOS, you can check for updates after you launch the app.) 

These "snapshots" of your day will also be integrated with notes and lists you jot down on Google Keep, Any.do, Bring!, Todoist and other third-party apps. 

Assistant will also have a section for suggestions you might be interested in, from recommended podcasts and YouTube videos to the correct spelling of certain words (random, we know.)

For more about Google Assistant, check out our rundown on everything Assistant can do on a phone.

An overview of your day on Assistant.

