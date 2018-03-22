Google Assistant can now help you transfer money to friends

Chris Monroe/CNET

Need to send money to a friend? Now you can ask Google Assistant to take care of the IOU.

Google

Starting Thursday, Google's digital assistant will be able to manage peer-to-peer money transfers using Google Pay on Android and iOS. People will be able to ask the assistant via voice or text things like "Hey Google, request $15 from Sam" or "Hey Google, send Asher $20 for lunch today."

The free service will reach Google's smart speaker "in the coming months," the company said.

Google Assistant's new abilities come as Google and Amazon are battling each other for dominance in the new world of digital assistants, with both tech titans continually adding new features and partnerships to Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa to stay one step ahead of the other.

With Google rolling out peer-to-peer money transfers, there's now greater likelihood that Amazon will match with a similar service through Amazon Pay, as it's done with past Google Assistant skills. That effort may already be in the works. Last week, CNET reported that the software firm Daon was developing a money transfer service on Alexa that some banks may introduce later this year.

Google Assistant's new skill could also create more competition for PayPal's Venmo, Square and Zelle, which all offer money transfer apps.

Using Google Assistant, your funds to others will be transferred "almost instantaneously," Google said. The recipient will need to be in your contacts and be signed up for Google Pay to cash out.

If you try to send money without having first set up an account with Google Pay, the assistant will ask you to link your debit card to the account before proceeding.

The money transfer capability is only available for now in the US and in English.