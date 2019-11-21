CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Reddit outage Watch Trump impeachment hearings Joker sequel Baby Yoda Walmart Black Friday 2019 Early Black Friday Deals

Gmail on your phone is about to get more interactive

You'll be able to do certain tasks directly from your Gmail app.

Listen
- 00:27
gmail-logo-1

Gmail is getting more interactive.

 Angela Lang/CNET

If you use Gmail on your phone, you'll soon be able to complete tasks like RSVPing for events or responding to a Google Docs comment without leaving your inbox, Google said Thursday. 

The search giant calls this "dynamic email." It came to Gmail on the web in July. Now, it's arriving in the iOS and Android versions of Gmail too

"You can open an email and view the most up-to-date order status of an e-commerce order or the latest job postings," Google said in a blog post. Google began rolling out the feature on Thursday. 