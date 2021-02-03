Get this excellent AirPods alternative for $30

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

The Enacfire E90 is on our list of the best true-wireless earbuds under $50. I thought the buds were a good deal at $40 -- they list for $50 but usually are discounted to $40 -- but now they're down to $30 for a limited time. (That's $90 less than what you can get the .) I have a feeling they're on sale because Enacfire is soon releasing an updated version, which I just received, that has a low-latency gaming mode. Otherwise, the updated version is the same.

The E90 has stems like the AirPods but they're truncated, nipped a little closer to the bud, so to speak, giving them a different look. For around $30, you'll be hard-pressed to do better for sound quality. The E90 sounds quite decent for the money, with plenty of bass and reasonably good detail. The sound profile leans to the warmer side, meaning they're more bass-heavy. The buds fit my ears comfortable and securely -- I had no trouble running with them -- and have an IPX8 water-resistance rating, making them fully waterproof. Battery life is rated at eight hours if you play them at 50% volume.

While they don't have active noise canceling, they do have noise reduction for voice calling. They're not quite there with the AirPods Pro in the voice-calling department, but callers said I sounded pretty clear and the earbuds did reduce background noise, so they get a thumbs-up for voice-calling capabilities. The touch controls were fairly responsive -- you can raise and lower volume with a tap and hold gesture.