Get this compostable iPhone 12 case for only $13

Environmentally friendly smartphone cases are rapidly proliferating as more companies are making an effort to manufacture products out of recycled materials or materials that are biodegradable. The Torro Eco Cover for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro falls into the latter category, and like a lot of eco cases, it's pretty simply designed. But unlike a lot of eco cases, which are often sold at premium prices, it happens to be inexpensive right now -- after you clip an instant 50% off coupon on Amazon.

While it's made out of renewable plant-based raw material such as corn and cassava -- no plastic is used -- it feels similar to a firm plastic case and has a slight bit of grip to it. It also seems pretty protective and has raised edges to help protect your screen in the event you drop your phone face down. Torro says the Eco Cover is only biodegradable in a composting environment; you simply place it in your home compost bin and it'll break down. I can't tell you how well it will hold up over time, but at $13, you're not risking much dough.

It's also available for the , but I didn't see a listing for a version for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

