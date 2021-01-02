Get this clever 2-piece iPhone power bank for $19

Daily Steals

Power banks are a dime a dozen, so I generally don't write about them unless I find one that's interesting -- unusually thin, high-capacity, cheap or otherwise packed with some clever piece of tech. The Motile Combination Power Bank caught my eye because I liked the concept: It's a two-piece device that docks to deliver 6,000 mAh of power, or you can detach a small pocket-sized satellite for a partial 1,000-mAh charge to your iPhone. It has sold for as much as $50, but right now you can get the at Daily Steals when you check out with promo code CNETMTL. In comparison, .

I haven't used this power bank myself; as I say, I'm just attracted to the clever concept. The smaller yellow module snaps onto the base magnetically, and pops off to slip into your pocket. It has its own Lightning port to top off your iPhone. (Some reviewers complain that you might need to remove your phone from its case to charge.) For a full 6,000-mAh charge, you can redock the two parts and connect your phone with a USB cable.

This isn't the perfect charger -- even combined, you only get 6,000 mAh, which is modest compared to many other chargers. But if the concept appeals to you, this is a good price that beats what you can find anywhere else right now. If you get one, please sound off in the comments and let me know what you think of it.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.