Get these top cheap true-wireless earbuds for only $36

David Carnoy/CNET

Another day, another deal on a set of cheap true-wireless earbuds that are surprisingly good for their low price. Amazon has the recently released for . The earbuds have been selling for $40, or $20 off their list price, but the 10% off code showed up today, making it the lowest price we've seen for the T10.

I earlier included the ($30) in my roundup of best earbuds that cost less than $40. The T10 looks very similar to that model, but has some improvements that make it an excellent deal at $36 (or even at $40). It not only has better battery life (it's rated for eight hours) but better water resistance (IPX7 instead of IPX5), upgraded 12mm graphene drivers and the earbuds support AAC and AptX codecs. The case charges wirelessly and via USB-C.

Like most true-wireless earbuds from Chinese brands that sell through Amazon, these have a pretty generic look and feel, especially the case, and they may not fit all ears equally well -- they do stick out a little. But if you get a tight seal they sound quite decent, with potent, well-defined bass and good detail (for true wireless). They also work well as a headset for making calls, thanks to decent noise reduction that helps tamp down background noise so people can hear your voice better.