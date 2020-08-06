Get these AirPods Pro alternatives for only $45

Can't afford the AirPods Pro -- or just don't want to pay $235 for them? Well, Tribit has a new set of budget true wireless earbuds, the FlyBuds ANC, that feature reasonably effective active noise canceling (with a transparency mode), fit comfortably and deliver pretty decent sound. They list for $60 but can be had for $45 when you input the code A1CN25OFF at checkout on Amazon. To be clear, they aren't as good as the AirPods Pro, but they cost less than a quarter of the price. The code will work through August 13.
They also do a fairly solid job of reducing background noise when you're making calls. In my tests, with a lot of background noise, they warbled a little from time to time, but they did tamp down ambient sound. In a quiet room, callers said they could hear me well and that my voice was clear.
Soundwise, they have a little bit of bass push so they're a little warmer and lack a bit of clarity, but if you listen to bass-heavy music, they have some decent kick to them. Just don't expect a really dynamic headphone with refined sound.
Their compact case charges via USB-C and battery life is rated at 8 hours, with the charging case delivering an extra two charges. They're IPX4 water-resistant (splashproof), so you can work out with them.
I do think the Mpow X3 earbuds are slightly better -- their sound is a notch up -- and they only cost $5 more ($50) with a $10 instant coupon on Amazon. They're definitely worth checking out if you're looking for budget noise-canceling earbuds. But the Tribit FlyBuds ANC earbuds are also a good value at $45.
