Get the JBL Live 400BT wireless headphones for $60, its lowest price ever

These on-ear headphones have 24-hour battery life and a 2-hour charge time plus an ambient sound mode so you don't need to remove them to talk.

I've always been a fan of JBL, and I appreciate the fact that the company has audio gear for every price point. Want a high-end gaming headset? JBL has you covered with the Quantum One. Looking for budget headphones? The Tune 450BT is a solid option. Coming in somewhere in the middle is the $100 JBL Live 400BT, which lists for $100. Right now, you can save 40% -- Amazon has the JBL Live 400BT for $60. Lately, the price has been ping-ponging between $100 and $70, but this is the lowest I've seen for these headphones.

These are on-ear headphones with a firm fit, so if you prefer over-ear cans, you might want to look elsewhere (like the $23 XFree Go). But even resting on your ears, these are fairly comfortable thanks to thick padding on the earcups. You get about 24 hours of wireless usage on a single charge and the headphones top off in about two hours.

Thanks no doubt to the firm on-ear fit, these headphones have decent passive noise reduction, but JBL includes a feature you typically find much more commonly in headphones with active noise reduction: an "ambient aware" mode that, with the touch of a button, combines outside sounds with your audio, so you can be aware of conversations or announcements. And JBL's TalkThru mode hushes the music without pausing it, so you can talk at a normal volume without sounding like a crazy person.

The Live 400BT headphones are stylish in a conservative, subdued sort of way, and you can choose from among five different colors, all for $60. If Amazon should happen to sell out, the deal is also available at JBL

