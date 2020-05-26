Get Sony's excellent $350 WH-1000XM3 headphone for $200

David Carnoy/CNET

Feel like splurging on a top-rated noise-canceling headphone, either for yourself or a dad or grad? Here's your chance to do that without breaking the splurge bank: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Back Market has the refurbished . (You can .)

The WH-1000XM3 is CNET's top noise-canceling headphone and has held that crown for a while. It has a list price of $350 and frequently goes on sale for $300; you can get it new right now from various stores for $278.

But why bother with new when Back Market's inventory is in like-new condition, complete with a 12-month warranty? Granted, if you're buying this to give as a gift, you should note that it won't come in a retail box; most likely it'll be a nondescript cardboard one.

Everything you need to know about this item can be found in CNET's Sony WH-1000XM3 review. David Carnoy's conclusion: "With its comfortable fit and superb performance, the Sony WH-1000XM3 is the noise-canceling headphone to beat."

And this is the deal to beat.

