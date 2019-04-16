Get Apple discounts at Best Buy with these trade-in offers

Apple discounts, generally speaking, are rare, but they are currently abundant at Best Buy by way of trade-in offers, which can help bring down the prices of a MacBook Air, iPad Air and Apple Watch. There's also a few iPhone deals worth investigating if you are in the market for a new phone. Of course, the usual caveat applies that you'll get less than maximum trade-in value for your current Apple gear unless it's in good shape.
Here are the highlights of Best Buy's Apple Shopping Event.
Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
Top 5 Apple deals at Best Buy
MacBook Air, $1,000 (with $200 trade-in discount)Sarah Tew/CNET
The entry-level model usually costs $1,200 but can be had for only $1,000 if you trade in a working MacBook, which can fetch up to $200 via a Best Buy gift card. (Of course, you'll get less for a banged-up MacBook.) The entry-level model features a 13.3-inch Retina display along with an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. You could also use the trade-in for pricier MacBook Air models, including the step-up model that lists for $1,400 and bumps you up to a 256GB SSD or the $1,600 model that supplies a 512GB SSD.Read full review
iPad Air, $350 (with $150 trade-in discount)Apple
The entry-level 64GB iPad Air carries a list price of $500, which you can bring down significantly with a $150 Best Buy gift card by trading in your old iPad. Again, the caveat applies that you'll get less than that if your current iPad is in less-than-great shape. You could also get the much roomier 256GB iPad Air for $500 -- again, if you are able to max out the trade-in offer.
The iPad Air sits between the 9.7-inch iPad introduced last year, which starts at $329, and the 11-inch iPad Pro, which starts at $799 and has a more powerful A12X processor. The iPad Air is essentially a refresh of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro from 2017, which Apple has discontinued. It has a nearly identical design -- and accessories will be interchangeable between the two -- but a few newer components, including the same A12 Bionic processor used in the iPhone XS.Read more
Apple Watch Series 4, $300 (with $100 trade-in discount)Sarah Tew/CNET
Thinking of trading in your current Apple Watch for a model from the latest Series 4 line? If your current Apple Watch is in good condition, then you can get up to $100 in the form of a Best Buy gift card to apply toward the purchase of an Apple Watch Series 4, which starts at $400 before any discount. A quick scan of Best Buy's site reveals that you could get $40 for a Series 1, $65 for a Series 2 and $100 for a Series 3.Read full review
iPhone XR or XS: Save up to $575Angela Lang/CNET
This trade-in deal is in-store only, but you can save up to $575 on the purchase and activation of an iPhone XR, XS or XS Max if you combine the current discount of up to $200 off of one of the new iPhone models (minimum discount is $50) with up to $375 via a Best Buy gift card when you trade in your current iPhone.
Don't have a phone to trade in? Sprint is running iPhone discounts at Best Buy: save $150 on an iPhone XS or XS Max or $390 on an iPhone XR.Read more
iPhone X, $700 (save $200)Sarah Tew/CNET
With its gorgeous 5.8-inch OLED screen, dual rear-facing cameras and Face ID, the iPhone X is still a contender. It is still fairly spendy at $900 for the 64GB model, but you can get it for the more reasonable sum of $700 right now at Best Buy.Read full review
Apple Watch Series 3 sale at Walmart
To round out the Apple deals this week, Walmart is running a deal on Apple Watch Series 3 models.
Apple Watch Series 3, $199 (save $80)Apple
It's not the latest series, but the Apple Watch Series 3 is still a stellar smartphone. And a great deal at $199 for the 38mm model or $229 for the 42mm model.Read full review
Apple News Plus service for news junkies: Get all the articles you want from select publishers.
Everything we know about the Pixel 4 and 4 XL: Keep tabs on the rumors about Google's upcoming marquee phones.
Apple iPhone XS
-
Review•iPhone XS review, updated: A few luxury upgrades over the XR
-
Preview•iPhone XS is the new $1,000 iPhone X
-
How To•Apple iPhone XS/iPhone XR event live blog and livestream: Preshow starts at 9 a.m. PT, noon ET
-
News•iPhone XR shipments diluted by Apple iPhone XS, 8 and 7, analyst predicts
Apple
-
reading•Get Apple discounts at Best Buy with these trade-in offers
-
Apr 16•Apple and Qualcomm settle licensing dispute amid trial
-
Apr 16•Apple, manufacturers make opening pitch to jury, say Qualcomm 'double dips'
-
Apr 16•Disney Plus a Netflix killer? Actually, it's Apple's headache now
-
•See All
Discuss: Get Apple discounts at Best Buy with these trade-in offers
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.