Get Apple discounts at Best Buy with these trade-in offers

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple discounts, generally speaking, are rare, but they are currently abundant at Best Buy by way of trade-in offers, which can help bring down the prices of a MacBook Air, iPad Air and Apple Watch. There's also a few iPhone deals worth investigating if you are in the market for a new phone. Of course, the usual caveat applies that you'll get less than maximum trade-in value for your current Apple gear unless it's in good shape.

Here are the highlights of Best Buy's Apple Shopping Event.

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Top 5 Apple deals at Best Buy

MacBook Air, $1,000 (with $200 trade-in discount) Sarah Tew/CNET The entry-level model usually costs $1,200 but can be had for only $1,000 if you trade in a working MacBook, which can fetch up to $200 via a Best Buy gift card. (Of course, you'll get less for a banged-up MacBook.) The entry-level model features a 13.3-inch Retina display along with an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. You could also use the trade-in for pricier MacBook Air models, including the step-up model that lists for $1,400 and bumps you up to a 256GB SSD or the $1,600 model that supplies a 512GB SSD. See at Best Buy Read full review

iPad Air, $350 (with $150 trade-in discount) Apple The entry-level 64GB iPad Air carries a list price of $500, which you can bring down significantly with a $150 Best Buy gift card by trading in your old iPad. Again, the caveat applies that you'll get less than that if your current iPad is in less-than-great shape. You could also get the much roomier 256GB iPad Air for $500 -- again, if you are able to max out the trade-in offer. The iPad Air sits between the 9.7-inch iPad introduced last year, which starts at $329, and the 11-inch iPad Pro, which starts at $799 and has a more powerful A12X processor. The iPad Air is essentially a refresh of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro from 2017, which Apple has discontinued. It has a nearly identical design -- and accessories will be interchangeable between the two -- but a few newer components, including the same A12 Bionic processor used in the iPhone XS. See at Best Buy Read more

Apple Watch Series 4, $300 (with $100 trade-in discount) Sarah Tew/CNET Thinking of trading in your current Apple Watch for a model from the latest Series 4 line? If your current Apple Watch is in good condition, then you can get up to $100 in the form of a Best Buy gift card to apply toward the purchase of an Apple Watch Series 4, which starts at $400 before any discount. A quick scan of Best Buy's site reveals that you could get $40 for a Series 1, $65 for a Series 2 and $100 for a Series 3. See at Best Buy Read full review

iPhone XR or XS: Save up to $575 Angela Lang/CNET This trade-in deal is in-store only, but you can save up to $575 on the purchase and activation of an iPhone XR, XS or XS Max if you combine the current discount of up to $200 off of one of the new iPhone models (minimum discount is $50) with up to $375 via a Best Buy gift card when you trade in your current iPhone. Don't have a phone to trade in? Sprint is running iPhone discounts at Best Buy: save $150 on an iPhone XS or XS Max or $390 on an iPhone XR. See at Best Buy Read more

iPhone X, $700 (save $200) Sarah Tew/CNET With its gorgeous 5.8-inch OLED screen, dual rear-facing cameras and Face ID, the iPhone X is still a contender. It is still fairly spendy at $900 for the 64GB model, but you can get it for the more reasonable sum of $700 right now at Best Buy. See at Best Buy Read full review

Apple Watch Series 3 sale at Walmart

To round out the Apple deals this week, Walmart is running a deal on Apple Watch Series 3 models.

Apple Watch Series 3, $199 (save $80) Apple It's not the latest series, but the Apple Watch Series 3 is still a stellar smartphone. And a great deal at $199 for the 38mm model or $229 for the 42mm model. See at Walmart Read full review

Mentioned Above Apple iPhone XS (64GB, space gray) $999 $999 Verizon Wireless See It CNET may get a commission from retail offers.