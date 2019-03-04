Get an unlocked Moto X4 phone and a month of free Cricket service for $148

Josh Miller/CNET

I've said it before and I'll say it again: It's pretty crazy to spend $750 to $1,000 for a phone when you can pay a fraction of the price for one that's pretty damn good.

Witness the Motorola Moto X4, which now qualifies as an "older" model (because it arrived way back in Dec., 2017, gasp) but still rocks -- especially at this price, one of the lowest to date.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the unlocked Motorola Moto X4 (32GB) for $147.98 when you also add a Cricket 3-in-1 SIM Activation Kit and Cricket $40 Refill to your cart. (Be sure to choose the "activate later" option for the phone.)

To be clear, you're under no obligation to use the Cricket stuff. Because the phone is unlocked and capable of working on both CDMA and GSM networks, you can take it to just about any carrier: AT&T, Mint Mobile, Verizon, etc. In fact, if you already have a number, you can port it to Sprint and get an entire year of service for free.

For what it's worth, I've been on AT&T-powered Cricket for a number of years, and for the most part the service has been excellent. There's a $40-per-month plan (which drops to $35 with auto-pay) that includes 5GB of high-speed data, and I never come anywhere near using it all (though I do spend most of my time connected to Wi-Fi). And their family plan options are cheaper still.

As for the X4, I've used one (sparsely) as a backup phone; I like its design and performance. Here are some key things to know:

It has a USB-C port instead of Micro-USB. The latter deserves a special place in hell, the former is the future.



It has a headphone jack.



It has a dual-lens rear camera that does a solid job creating bokeh effects.



It has an expansion slot for adding tons more storage on the cheap.



It's extremely water-resistant, able to survive a dunk for up to 30 minutes.



What's not so great about the phone? According to CNET's Motorola Moto X4 review, the camera can be slow to load and has a few issues with wide-angle images.

To that I'll add that the X4 doesn't support wireless charging, though I stand by this $13 accessory that adds the capability.

Bottom line: If you want a midrange phone but can afford only a budget one, this is the deal to beat.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: Motorola's Moto X4 packs a boatload of AI goodies

Bonus deal: The Apple Watch Series 3 for $199.99

Over the weekend, Target quietly discounted the Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) in Space Gray to $199.99. Regular price: $279.99. That's tied with the best discounts from Black Friday.

Although there are cheaper options, I've long felt that the Apple Watch -- warts and all -- is the single best wrist-companion for iPhone owners. And I'm newly enamored of the Series 3's ability to capture lap-swim data.

Read CNET's Apple Watch Series 3 review to learn more. And if you decide to pull the trigger, make sure you know the secrets of cheap Apple Watch accessories.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!