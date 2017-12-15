CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Enlarge Image Oscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Quick housekeeping note: Yesterday's Sinemia deal has been extended, though I'm not sure for how long. Also, in case you missed it, many of the holiday buyer's guide deals I shared are still available!

A bargain phone and free service! Must be refurbished and Freedompop, right?

Nope.

For a limited time, B&H is offering the unlocked Moto G4 Plus (64GB) for $149.99 shipped when you click "Click Coupon" before adding it to your cart. This model originally sold for $299, and it's currently at least $220 almost everywhere else (including Amazon).

Buying that phone also nets you a SIM card that entitles you to six months of service from Republic Wireless (PDF), specifically the My Choice Plan + 2GB. That's a $150 value.

The G4 Plus is Motorola's budget phone from 2016. Its noteworthy specs include full GSM and CDMA compatibility, meaning you can take it to just about any carrier, and a 5.5-inch full-HD screen (meaning 1,920x1,080 pixels).

You also get 4GB of onboard RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, a water-resistant body, a fingerprint sensor and a wide-angle front-facing camera (the better to capture group selfies).

I'll turn you over to CNET's Moto G4 Plus review for more details, including the two big complaints: no NFC (meaning no mobile payments) and a fingerprint scanner that does not double as a home button -- even though it looks exactly like one.

As for Republic Wireless, the carrier is no longer a strictly Wi-Fi-powered Sprint MVNO. It now works with nearly any phone and offers GSM compatibility, though Republic doesn't specify which GSM network it uses. (Fortunately, I do: It's T-Mobile.)

What's not clear is whether your Moto G4 Plus will end up utilizing CDMA (i.e. Sprint) or GSM (T-Mo). Also unclear, though a little research should answer the question: Can you upgrade the G4's OS, which is currently Android 6.0?

These aren't deal-breaker issues, IMHO. No matter what, you're getting a $200-plus phone for $150 and six months of free service to go with it. After six months, stick with Republic or take it to another carrier -- your choice.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: The more I travel, the more I recognize the need for VPN software. I'm constantly connecting to hotel and airport Wi-Fi hotspots, where hackers can pretty easily hijack my online activities.

Fortunately, a VPN doesn't have to be expensive. StackSocial is once again offering a lifetime Keepsolid VPN Unlimited subscription for $29.99, a price that includes a license for up to five devices. (This same deal has been selling for $50, and normally the service costs $8.99 per month.)

CNET hasn't covered VPN Unlimited, but PC Mag recently awarded it an Editors' Choice -- the big ding being that there's no free version available! Here, you're getting the service forever for just $30. Too good to pass up! (For more on VPNs, check out CNET's roundup of top VPN services.)

Tacklife

Bonus deal No. 2: Winter just hit hard here in Michigan, which reminded me how important it is to "be prepared" when you're on the road. And that means making sure something like a flat tire doesn't leave you stranded in bad weather.

For a limited time, you can get a Tacklife portable air compressor for $28.78 when you apply promo code RYYNE5TZ at checkout. Reg. price: $36. (Note that the code will be active starting at 9 a.m. PT today.)

There are several things I like about this. First, it looks cool. Second, it has an easy-to-read LCD that faces up, so you're not crouching and craning to see the display. Third, and I think best of all, you set your desired tire pressure and push a button -- that's it. The compressor automatically stops when the tire reaches the proper PSI.

Enlarge Image Sega

Of course you can also use this for things like balls, bike tires and inflatables. To that end it comes with four different nozzle tips. One thing I don't like: You can't run it off AC power; you have to plug it into a cigarette lighter.

Nice gift item!

Bonus deal No. 3: Wow. Seems like every week the Humble Bundle folks give away a pretty darn good game. This time, it's Company of Heroes 2. Free. No strings attached. It's available for Windows, Mac and Linux, and it's delivered by way of a Steam license.

This 2013 World War II title scored a 7.5 from GameSpot, which called it "an entertaining strategy game that excels when it pulls out all the stops." Normally it would cost you $20!