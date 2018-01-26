Get an unlocked Google Pixel XL for $359.99

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Recently I ran a Twitter poll asking about refurbished phones: Have you ever purchased one? If so, how did it turn out? Over 40 percent answered "Great! No complaints," while nearly 15 percent more said "Okay, but some issues." Pretty good numbers, I think.

However, the bulk of remaining respondents indicated it's not something they'd ever consider. If you're in that group, today's deal might not be for you. And I can see why because there are caveats.

But let's put it this way: If you always wanted a Google Pixel XL but couldn't swing the $769(!) price tag when it debuted just over a year ago, maybe now you can.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Daily Steals has the refurbished unlocked GSM/Verizon Google Pixel XL (32GB) for $359.99 shipped when you apply promo code RICKPIXELXL at checkout. If you want the 128GB model, it's $409.99 with the same code.

Alternately, the smaller model, the Pixel, can be yours for $319.99 (32GB) or $379.99 (128GB) with code RICKPIXEL.

The 32GB models are available in your choice of Quite Black, Very Silver or Really Blue, while the 128GB options each have two colors to choose from.

What price refurbished?

As you know, I'm a big believer in refurbished gear -- as long as you know the risks. For starters, these come with a 90-day warranty. I don't consider that a major risk because if the phone works, it works. Most problems are self-inflicted, like dropping it on the pavement. Keep in mind, too, that some credit cards will double the warranty, even on refurbs.

These are also "minor scuff" units, so you may see blemishes on the body or even screen. I don't mind about the body, as the phone's going in a case anyway. The screen could be a deal breaker, though, so always check the seller's return policy. (Daily Steals offers free returns for up to 30 days. Also, for what it's worth, I've been informed these are "extremely clean," and "much nicer than [typical] scratch-and-dent.")

The real issue, for me, is the battery. How much use has it already seen, and what kind of longevity can you expect? There's no way to know. From what I've gleaned online, DIY battery replacement isn't too difficult (and the batteries themselves are only $10-12), and at least one outfit will do the work for you for $80.

As for the phones themselves, of course you should read CNET's review of the Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL. Verdict on both: "Pure Android at its absolute best."

Your thoughts on these particular models and refurbished phones in general?

Humble Bundle

Bonus deal: Game time! Do you like your games scary? Like, really scary? Also free? Then head over to Humble Bundle, where you can score the Amnesia Collection (for PC, Mac and Linux) for free! These two games normally cost $35 if purchased together or $40 separately.

First up: Amnesia: The Dark Descent, a highly regarded (8.5/10 from GameSpot) first-person horror survival game. If you can get through that, move on to the amusingly named Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs (8/10). By all accounts, these are disturbing, frightening games. The kind you couldn't pay me to play.

But if you're into horror, this is a lot of gaming goodness for the unbeatable price of free. Good on ya, Humble Bundle!