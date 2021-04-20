Get an iPhone 12 for $672 (save $157) and then get $300 back after 3 months

Angela Lang/CNET

I'm planning to wring at least one more year out of my iPhone X -- or, at least, I was, until I got a look at this deal. Because would I like to upgrade to the iPhone 12? Sure. Am I willing to pay $829 or more to do so? Hard pass.

But check this: Today only, you can , then get a $300 prepaid Mastercard after three months of service -- with Yahoo Mobile. Wait, Yahoo Mobile? I'll explain.

First things first: The iPhone 12 64GB would cost you $829 unlocked if purchased directly from Apple. So right off the bat you're saving $157.

As for Yahoo Mobile, it appears to be a Visible partner. And Visible, for those unfamiliar with it, is a fast-growing Verizon-powered carrier. Indeed, if you look at , you'll see that it's virtually identical to Yahoo's -- with one key exception: The Mastercard rebate there is just $100, versus $300 from Yahoo Mobile.

So here's how that works: Port your existing number to Yahoo Mobile, pay a flat $40 a month for unlimited service (5G where available, 4G otherwise) and stay for at least three months. Then you'll get your $300 virtual smackers.

Although it's not expressly stated anywhere, Visible has told me repeatedly that it sells only unlocked phones. So, in theory, after those three months, you could take the iPhone elsewhere. There's definitely no contract keeping you at Yahoo Mobile.

One thing you might want to do, in fact, is switch to Visible proper, where you can take advantage of the carrier's excellent Party Pay option. (I'm not seeing any indication that Yahoo is offering that.)

Don't want to pay $672 up front? You can finance the iPhone with zero interest. Need more storage? The 128GB model adds just $48 to the total price ($720); the 256GB option brings you to $816. You get the $300 Mastercard with any of them.

I have to say, this is the single most tempting iPhone 12 deal I've seen yet.

Your thoughts?

Hang 24 household items on nail-free hooks for just $5

Alliebe

I love cheap, effective solutions to common problems -- like how to hang your keys by the door without putting holes in the wall. Turns out, peel-and-stick hooks exist, and they're incredibly cheap right now.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Alliebe has a . Regular price: $12.

All you do is wipe the wall so it's clean, peel and place the hook, then leave it for 24 hours to properly set. Needless to say, the applications here are fairly endless. Anything you want to hang, you can hang just about anywhere. Keys, kitchen utensils, bathroom items, etc.

What's nice is the sticky part is transparent, so for the most part you just see the hook. In other words, these are reasonably decor-friendly. Five bucks! What's not to like?

