Get a year of RemotePC for $6.95 (save 90 percent)

Amanda Kooser/CNET

Remote access is one of those things: Either you need it or you don't. For example, if you have an office desktop that houses files and apps you need while traveling or working from home, a remote-access solution can be invaluable.

Here's one: For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can get a one-year RemotePC subscription for just $6.95. It's normally $69.50, and it normally limits you to accessing 10 PCs. With this deal, you can access 100.

RemotePC ticks all the boxes. It's cross-platform compatible (Windows and Mac). It supports file transfers, remote printing, real-time chat and session recording. It also allows for guest access, in case you want to invite someone to collaborate -- or help.

Indeed, something like this could work as a remote-support solution, like for helping a far-away relative solve computer problems.

I haven't used RemotePC myself, but a spot check of the interwebs shows a handful of reviews, all of them positive. If remote access is something you think (or know) you need, this is a pretty sweet deal -- for the first year, anyway.

Are there free alternatives? There are, but they'll come with little or no support and likely a more limited feature set.

