Get a $35 Totallee phone case for free, no strings attached -- just pay shipping

I'm a fan of Totallee's thin and slim phone cases. I like the "barely there" approach that gives you gripability (modern phones are engineered from the ground up to slip out of your hands) and a small amount of protection from falls, but still feels like your phone is almost naked. Now you can try a Totallee case -- for free. For a very limited time, you can (just pay shipping) when you apply discount code GIFTED at checkout.

Totallee says it's offering this awesome deal to celebrate the imminent arrival of the iPhone 12, by which I assume the company means it has to clear out some older inventory. Whatever the reason, these are new, off-the-shelf cases that cost you zilch, no other purchase required or strings attached. Since Totallee cases cost $35, this is a heck of a wonderful July present.

Here are the cases you can claim for free:

iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max (excluding leather cases)

Pixel 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL (excluding leather cases)

Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+

To take advantage, just add a participating case to your shopping cart and check out. Apply the discount code GIFTED and you should see the cost drop to zero.

Some fine print: the deal expires on July 20. Each customer is limited to one free case and the offer is only valid in the US and Canada. Of course, the deal is "while supplies last," so move fast to claim your free case.

