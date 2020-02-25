Get a Rocketbook smart reusable Executive-size notebook for $27

Rocketbook

If I was granted three wishes by a genie, my first wishes would be for infinite wealth. At one time, my second wish would have been for a notebook that never ran out of pages, but now that I have a Rocketbook, I can change that wish to immortality. Rocketbook, of course, is a smart reusable notebook that's completely erasable with a microfiber cloth, so you can use each page over and over and over again. And right now, you can get a . That's $4.80 off the usual price of $32.

I have been using a Rocketbook for many months now, and it surprises me how much I love it. You need to use a special FriXion pen to write in the book, but it feels exactly like you're using ordinary paper. It's not regular paper, though -- made of some space-age synthetic material, the ink wipes away from it just by using a slightly dampened microfiber cloth. Then it's ready to be used again.

Each notebook is also "smart." Using the bundled app, you can snap a photo of your pager of notes, and it's automatically uploaded to your favorite cloud service. There are small icons at the bottom of every page, and you can program the app to send scanned pages to specific destinations based on which icon you mark with the pen before photographing it.

Rocketbooks come in a number of shapes, sizes and colors. This deal is for the Executive size, which measures 8.8 x 6 inches. There are eight colors to choose from, but you can only get an orange, gray or scarlet cover for $27.

Over the years, I've seen a lot of products like this come and go. They mostly fail because they're just too darned complicated, often trying to convert your writing to text while uploading them to the PC. Rocketbook doesn't do that. It keeps things simple by making each page infinitely reusable and letting you automatically send images of pages to the cloud on demand. Try it; I predict you'll love it.

