Now that Game of Thrones, Silicon Valley and Veep have ended, is there anything left on HBO worth watching? No, I'm genuinely asking, because there's a very rare deal available right now: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy is offering $30 HBO Now gift cards for $21. Your limit is three, which would be good for six months' worth of streaming. Shipping is free, and because these are gift cards, there's no sales tax.

Each gift card buys you two months of HBO Now (which costs $15 per month). What's kind of nice about this arrangement is you don't have to use all three cards back-to-back. You can sign up for two months, binge a bunch of shows, wait awhile until there's another batch to binge, then use the next card.

Of course, you don't have to keep all three for yourself; these cards would make great stocking-stuffers.

So, back to my question: What's available now on HBO, or coming soon, that you'd recommend? The only thing I'm even remotely looking forward to is the next season of Barry.

Thanks to reader Neil S. for sharing this deal!

