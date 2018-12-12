2019 TV shows you can't miss

Winter is finally coming for Game of Thrones, but there are a bunch of new sci-fi, fantasy, horror and generally geeky TV shows kicking off in 2019. Whether they're on traditional television or on new streaming services from Disney, Apple and DC, here are some of the episodic adventures you'll binge in 2019.
HBO hopes we'll all watch the Watchmen, based on the legendary comic. Jeremy Irons and Regina King lead the cast, with The Leftovers co-creator Damon Lindelof in charge and Trent Reznor doing the music.
Jordan Peele enters The Twilight Zone, a reboot of the classic sci-fi anthology series. for CBS All Access. Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott and Sanaa Lathan star in the spooky tales. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)
When Disney launches streaming service Disney+ in 2019, it'll become home to various Marvel spin-off shows. At some point in coming years, you can expect to see live-action shows featuring Loki, Scarlet Witch and Falcon with Winter Soldier.
Apple is launching a new streaming service, which could land in 2019. The company has tapped a host of huge stars to create family-friendly content, including Oprah Winfrey, Damien Chazelle and M. Night Shyamalan. Planned series include an adaptation of Isaac Asimov's Foundation novels, a reboot of Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories and a new series from Star Trek and Battlestar Galactica veteran Ronald D Moore.
Produced by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the guys behind Deadpool and Zombieland, this YouTube Premium series follows teenager Wayne on his dirt bike quest to win back his dad's stolen 1978 Pontiac Trans Am.